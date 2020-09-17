Animal Doctor: Coping with a demanding cat

How do we stop the crying? Sometimes I put her in the back room where she has a backup litter box and water, just so it’s quieter. I feel guilty, but I need to do chores —or just sit and eat — without listening to her cry. We normally take her outside in the early evening, and she spends the day in the office with me happily.

I’ve tried preempting the crying by going outside earlier in the day, but as soon as we sit on the couch, start to cook or sit at the table to drink coffee, she is there yelling at us. In general, it seems she needs more stimulation than other cats I’ve had. I want to provide her with a life that is happy and meets her needs, but the crying is too much. If I take a work break in the bedroom, she comes and cuddles, but if I take it in the living room, she demands to go outside. As soon as she comes inside, she is back to demanding to go out again, and only stops if we leave the room or she falls asleep.

Please help! — M.M., Port Townsend, Washington

Dear M.M.: Many readers will appreciate your description of “walking” your cat (always in a well-fitting harness, I assume). It is quite different from taking the dog for a walk. We must follow at the cat’s pace! Sometimes they just collapse — they want to sun-bask and bake on the hot trail or sidewalk.