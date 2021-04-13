Animal Doctor: Climate crisis calls for a reset

In Australian aboriginal lore, there is a revered natural energy force called the Rainbow Serpent, which tells the people when and where they will find water. I equate this with North America’s jet stream, the regular behavior of which makes for more predictable seasons and rains. Climatologists report that changes in the behavior of the jet stream caused by accelerated warming in the Arctic polar region are responsible for the devastating winter storms in the southern regions of the U.S.

Another climate-influencing “serpent,” the deep-sea Gulf Stream, is reported by oceanographers to be weakening due to climate change. This Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation — a current that underpins much of the world’s weather — is now at its weakest state in 1,000 years. The results could include storms and heat waves in Europe, and sea-level rises on the east coast of the United States.