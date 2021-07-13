Animal Doctor: Climate change harming farm animals

The energy used to ventilate factory farm sheds adds to the carbon footprint of the livestock and poultry industries, in addition to the millions of acres of agricultural land dedicated to raising feed for them. This land is rarely seeded with a post-corn and -soybean harvest “cover crop” to serve as a carbon sink and protect and enrich the topsoil.

Communities living close to factory farms suffer a variety of health problems from the foul air being blown out of these sheds, and from the high nitrate content of animal waste spread on fields. This waste ends up in their drinking water, along with toxic algal blooms from the high phosphates. Pig and poultry factories are also sources of influenza virus epidemics and outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and other (often antibiotic-resistant) infections in humans.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when some slaughterhouses/processing facilities were closed down after workers contracted the disease, animals destined for slaughter were held in confinement. The delays in shipment caused much suffering.