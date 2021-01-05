Animal Doctor: Christmas celebrations: A time for reflection

Dear Readers: The tiny saw-whet owl who was caught in the 75-foot Norway spruce now standing (and dying) in New York City's Rockefeller Center has been rehabilitated from her terrifying ordeal and released back into the wild. She serves as a message to us all to reflect on her plight and on why we kill trees to celebrate Christmas.

Climate change, disease and invasive insects have now destroyed more than half the white-bark pines — trees that can live for a thousand years — in the highlands of the northwest. In light of this, and of the broader climate and extinction crises we now face, it may be more ecologically prudent and appropriate for all Christians to buy a live tree at Christmas, then later plant and decorate it at Easter.

For many, the real celebration is the winter solstice: the shortest day of the year and the longest night before the return of the sun, which some see as the god of life and light. Christmas celebrations should not include the sacrifice of trees, but rather the generosity of a truly Christian spirit through ahimsa: avoiding causing harm to any living being and helping those in need. This "agape" faith can connect everyone with the living world and the miracles of creation.