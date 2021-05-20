Animal Doctor: Chemical additives in pet foods can cause seizures

I also covered this in a 2009 column:

Dear Dr. Fox: As you have written before, red dye 40 may cause seizures in dogs. I have found that it does so in my 12-year-old Aussie mix, Petey. In addition, I have found that Petey will have a seizure when I give him a bit of cheddar cheese that includes the additive annatto. I now read every label carefully to be sure that neither of these ingredients is included in anything that Petey might ingest. — F.C., East Lyme, Connecticut

Dear F.C.: Annato has been linked with many cases of food-related allergies and is the only natural food coloring known to cause as many or more reactions than artificial food coloring. Because it is a natural colorant (from the seed-pulp of a tropical tree, the Achiote, or lipstick, tree), companies may label their products “all natural, no artificial colors,” and this can lend a false sense of security to consumers who suffer from dye allergies.

Cat and dog food manufacturers should cease and desist putting red 40, a petrochemical azo dye, in their products, including treats. Nestle Purina uses red iron oxide instead. Why? It’s only for us! Cats and dogs are red-green colorblind, but we humans may think it is some kind of meat. “Natural flavoring,” meanwhile, could mean monosodium glutamate (MSG), which can also cause seizures.