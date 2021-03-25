Animal Doctor: Canned hunts should be banned

Dear Dr. Fox: Please read this article about coyote-killing contests in Wisconsin: tinyurl.com/s2rtkcus
Is there any hope to make these kinds of people change? — K.L., Madison, Wisconsin
Dear K.L: The only solution that I see is to pass laws making such activities illegal, and to effectively enforce them. Exposing and shaming those with evident empathy-deficit disorder, who take pleasure in killing, simply creates resistance — and even death threats, occasionally, against those who question their activities.
So-called “canned hunts” on private property, where people pay to shoot captive wild animals — sometimes even zoo- and menagerie-bred African “big game” — are another problem.
My daughter, Camilla Fox, founder and director of the nonprofit Project Coyote, has just released a new documentary film in partnership with National Geographic film producers. It is titled “Wildlife Killing Contests” and is available at ProjectCoyote.org. It shows a side of human nature that is, frankly, shocking. Also available on that website is a petition in support of banning of wildlife-killing contests on federal public lands.
Until this practice is banned nationally, states must take up the effort, and several have done so. In September, Washington became the seventh state to prohibit wildlife-killing contests when the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to ban the killing of unprotected species as part of a contest, just a few months after Colorado became the sixth. In 2019, Arizona and Massachusetts outlawed contests for predatory and furbearing species; New Mexico and Vermont prohibited coyote-killing contests in 2019 and 2018, respectively; and California outlawed the awarding of prizes and inducements for killing non-game mammals and furbearers in 2014. Maryland passed a moratorium on cownose ray-killing contests in 2017.
That all of this protection for wildlife must be legislated state by state, and take so much time, money and effort, is a tragic fact. There are so many people who still see animals as objects — targets, varmints or trophies — and treat them accordingly.
