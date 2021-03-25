Animal Doctor: Canned hunts should be banned

Dear Dr. Fox: Please read this article about coyote-killing contests in Wisconsin: tinyurl.com/s2rtkcus

Is there any hope to make these kinds of people change? — K.L., Madison, Wisconsin

Dear K.L: The only solution that I see is to pass laws making such activities illegal, and to effectively enforce them. Exposing and shaming those with evident empathy-deficit disorder, who take pleasure in killing, simply creates resistance — and even death threats, occasionally, against those who question their activities.

So-called “canned hunts” on private property, where people pay to shoot captive wild animals — sometimes even zoo- and menagerie-bred African “big game” — are another problem.

My daughter, Camilla Fox, founder and director of the nonprofit Project Coyote, has just released a new documentary film in partnership with National Geographic film producers. It is titled “Wildlife Killing Contests” and is available at ProjectCoyote.org. It shows a side of human nature that is, frankly, shocking. Also available on that website is a petition in support of banning of wildlife-killing contests on federal public lands.