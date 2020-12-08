Animal Doctor: Bridging, healing the great divide

Dear Dr. Fox: Your recent column was spot-on: The causes of the crises we face today are spiritual in nature. The answer is love for the environment, wildlife and our fellow man. Only then will we attain progress. Keep up your good work. — B.C., Nassau, Bahamas

Dear B.C.: Thanks for emphasizing the spiritual nature of true love. N. Scott Momaday makes this very clear in his new book, “Earth Keeper,” stating, “We humans must revere the earth, for it is our well-being. ... If we treat the earth with kindness, it will treat us kindly.”

In our evolution, such love — including familial bonds, philopatry (our native attachment to place) and biophilia (our tendency to connect with other living creatures) — was essential to our survival. In realizing our biological and ecological affinities and relationships with other species, we discover the roots of our spiritual and ethical connections of interdependence. And in the universal links of empathy, we experience the power of love that some call God. Awe and wonder, joy and grief arise from that deep heart’s core of our humanity.

Nature heals. Researchers have recently reported the mental health benefits for the elderly of experiencing a sense of awe through focused attention in natural surroundings. For the young, brain development is harmed by frequent use of computers, smartphones and tablets. Rather than more time with electronics, I would advocate an hour a day at least in the great outdoors — best of all with a rescue dog! More time on Zoom will spell our doom, as we substitute virtual reality from the existential “now.”

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.