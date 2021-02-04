Animal Doctor: Beware of online pet sale scams

Dear Readers: The Better Business Bureau issued a warning late last year about online pet sale scams that use COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid in-person transactions. The BBB received 337 complaints about puppy scams in November, compared with only 77 in November 2019. The organization says scammers frequently ask for payment through apps instead of wire transfers.

I have urged readers in past columns not to get caught in these scams. One close friend told me she had been promised a Yorkie puppy that would be brought to her at her local airport by a courier if she paid in advance. "Never buy a puppy in a poke," I reminded her — go see the pup's parents and check out the breeder's facilities. Many pups sold online are from puppy mills, an issue I will cover in a future column in more detail. Best to adopt from a local shelter, and consider your age: If you are elderly, a less-active, already house-trained adult dog may be ideal.