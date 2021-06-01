Animal Doctor: Balance of science, bioethics needed

Dear Dr. Fox: I so enjoy reading your column, even though I am not a pet owner, and I want to compliment you on the column titled “Reverence for Life Is Moral Compass.” It’s such a simple but profound message that could go a long way toward creating a more harmonious, sustainable, balanced environment for every living thing on our planet.

I am not a scientist, but my teaching career and my worldview were greatly shaped by participating in an “experimental” life science program in high school called BSCS Biology. It’s an inquiry-based science curriculum, still used in some public schools, that allows students to appreciate the value of the scientific method.

I am sensing that most of today’s students are not being offered similar programs. Perhaps this is why we see the ever-increasing level of science skepticism in our society. In my humble opinion, this keeps us from developing the self-care and health care paradigms that we desperately need to promote optimal public and planetary health.