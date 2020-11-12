Animal Doctor: Avoiding adverse reactions to antiflea drugs

Dear Dr. Fox: We spend the winter in southern Texas and need something for fleas. Our dog had been taking Simparica, but the last time, he had an adverse reaction: He got kind of catatonic and it took several days for him to be back to normal.

What could I use instead? We are in an RV park, and although we don’t go to the dog park, he likes to go on walks. So coming in contact with fleas is unavoidable. — J.R., Mercedes, Texas

Dear J.R.: I am sorry to hear about this frightening adverse event and am glad your dog survived. Year after year, I hear accounts like yours and wish the veterinary profession — as well as dog and cat owners — would wake up and use safer alternatives for flea control. I wonder about the long-term consequences on animals who recover from adverse reactions or who do not develop immediate adverse reactions but could eventually become epileptic or more aggressive, or develop cancer or chronic spasmodic bowel conditions.

Safer flea-control suggestions are posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com) under the titles “Companion Animal Risks of Flea and Tick Insecticides” and “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes.”