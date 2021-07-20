Animal Doctor: Are irradiated pet foods safe?

The government may also be under pressure from food manufacturers to ignore concerns over irradiation technology. The meat industry, in particular, wants it approved in the U.S. because of continued problems with bacterial contamination and costly recalls that follow outbreaks of food-borne illnesses.

New Zealand news organization Stuff reports, in a story by Eugene Bingham: "A veterinary specialist who discovered a connection between irradiation of pet food and deaths in cats is calling for a ban on the process for animal food. Dr Georgina Child made a link between batches of cat food treated with gamma irradiation and the deaths and neurological damage to dozens of cats in Australia in 2009.

"'It was one of the saddest episodes I have seen in my career as a neurologist and one that was very difficult to attract attention to at the time -- and I hope I never see the equivalent again,' says Child, a veterinary neurologist based in Sydney, Australia. 'More than 35 cats died or were euthanized and many others had permanent neurologic deficits.' ... After the cat food scare, Biosecurity Australia required irradiated dog food to carry a warning that it shouldn't be fed to cats." (Full story: stuff.co.nz, 5/21)