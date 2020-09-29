Animal Doctor: Appreciating the microbes around us all

Restoring and protecting biodiversity at all levels is a task we must pursue for the greater good. A diverse diet of biologically appropriate foods, ideally organic — including fermented foods rich in probiotics (bacteria) — helps build and sustain a robust gut microbiome for all of us and our animal companions.

Dear Dr. Fox: Just saw you on an episode of Johnny Carson from back in 1976, when Richard Pryor was on the show. Your observations and advice were very interesting. I then found out you were a frequent guest. I was wondering: What was it like to be on Johnny Carson? — M.G., Corpus Christi, Texas

Dear M.G.: Johnny Carson was the best of the talk-show hosts, along with Dick Cavett and Larry King, because they gave me time to talk! Today, they all seem to be in a rush before the next volley of commercials and often want to deflect with a joke or put in their own opinions.

I had prior education in elocution, stage acting and public speaking in England, which helped in these appearances. I saw such occasions as an opportunity — and professional responsibility — to promote respect, care and understanding of animals, and expose such cruelties as fur-trapping, factory farms, puppy mills, wildlife trafficking and the exotic pet trade.