Animal Doctor: Anti-flea treatments sickening, killing pets

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 13-week-old puppy, and I used Activyl on him for fleas. About seven days later, he starting having these aggressive outbursts, then acts overly sweet after. You can almost see the confusion in his eyes.

This is not like him in any way. I don’t know if it’s the medicine, but that’s the only thing we have changed. Have you gotten any more reports on this? — A.T., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear A.T.: I am shocked you treated such a young dog with this kind of product. If a veterinarian prescribed this, he or she should go back to school. Most likely you made the purchase in a local store, which should be prohibited in every community and state.

Until your communication, I was not aware that indoxacarb — the highly toxic, hazardous insecticide in Activyl — was approved for companion animal use. It is strictly regulated in Europe: Greenpeace has put this chemical on its E.U. Pesticide Blacklist.