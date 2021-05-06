Animal Doctor: Anti-flea treatments raising environmental concerns

Dear Readers: The use of flea-control insecticides on pets needs closer examination, considering the recent discovery of some of insecticides in water sources. Widely used anti-flea topical insecticides, including fipronil and imidacloprid, have been found in wastewater (from bathing pets) and in rivers and streams (from allowing treated dogs into the water) in both the U.K. and the U.S. Both the British and American Veterinary Medical Associations (I am a member of both) have reported these concerns in their professional journals.

These insecticides are highly toxic to aquatic invertebrates and pollinators in parts-per-trillion concentrations, and the toxic degradates have half-lives of up to several hundred days. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs to take action.

Dog owners and groomers bathing dogs, and hunters allowing dogs to enter freshwater ecosystems, should not do so if these animals have been given topical insecticides or are wearing repellant insecticide collars. In addition, the feces of dogs given oral insecticides and antiparasitic drugs should always be picked up and disposed of with other household waste.