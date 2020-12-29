Animal Doctor: Animal affection: A spiritual connection

My endorsement on the cover of this book reads: "For a human to be loved by another animal is to receive one of the many blessings of the animal kingdom. To love an animal is one step into that kingdom of our origin, which is where our humility, empathy and compassion evolve to define and refine our humanity with the promise of dignity and grace. 'A Glimpse Behind the Veil' helps us find our way and affirms the wisdom of an open heart."

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a small Chihuahua mix, and my wife and I are not in agreement over giving her a treat of cheese now and then. What is your opinion? — J.K.G., Washington, D.C.

Dear J.K.G.: All things in moderation. Some dogs are intolerant of dairy products, but most enjoy them. In addition to giving your dog small pieces of cheese, your options include putting some cottage cheese or plain yogurt in her daily food. I sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on my dog's dinner now and then.

Avoid any cheese that is colored red or orange: Annatto, a natural substance often used to achieve these colors, can cause seizures in small dogs. And if your dog is overweight, cut back on treats in general, especially if she eats an all-kibble diet.