Animal Doctor: Addressing reader concerns on monoculture lawns

Chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are used by many industries to create stain-, water- and grease-resistant products. But PFAS have been increasingly linked to health issues like cancer, birth defects and liver disease, and are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment for so long.

These substances could be found very close to home. From EcoWatch.com: “From the looks of it, ‘forever chemicals’ could also be called ‘everywhere chemicals.’ PFAS have shown up in everything from drinking water to mothers’ milk — and most recently, in the fertilizers home gardeners use to grow food. A recent report published by the Ecology Center and the Sierra Club tested home fertilizers made from sewage waste for PFAS and found the chemicals in all nine of the fertilizers they tested. Further, eight of the nine fertilizers contained PFAS levels greater than the limit set by the state of Maine, which currently has the toughest regulations for PFAS concentration in agriculture.”