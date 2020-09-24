Animal Doctor: A cat for a cat is good medicine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Fox: I would like to thank you for your reply to my questions about our cat, Dusty, crying to go outside all the time. I followed your advice to get another cat. I tried to adopt a young adult, but I found that the shelters in my area don't seem to share your opinion about cats living together. I was told repeatedly that every cat I inquired about would not be comfortable sharing a home with another cat.

Long story short, I applied for any kitten from the local shelter and was matched with a 3-month-old female tabby whom we have named Abigail Road. Dusty was so mad! She howled at the scent on the carrier, at the door to the room where Abby was being sequestered, at us and at the swapped bedding we brought to her. Upon introduction, she howled at Abby herself. I was worried. But what Dusty immediately stopped doing was begging to go outside all the time. She was alert and focused on the invader.

After a few days of supervised interactions, she stopped crying and hissing, started stalking Abby instead, and then they quickly transitioned to play. Soon, I hope to find them curled up together, but in the meantime, they gallop around the house, wrestle, eat side by side and have even both been in my lap at the same time (briefly).