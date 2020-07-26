A local online talk show dealing with topics of interest to nonprofit professionals called “philanthrOK: Retrospect” will focus its upcoming program on challenges facing women trying to balance home and work life in the nonprofit sector.
The episode is titled “Mission While You Mom” and will be aired at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. It is free to view the show, but registration is required. To register for the session: writeonfundraising.com.
Participants include Torii Freeman, director of human resources at YWCA Tulsa; Shiloh Kantz, director of operations and development at Oklahoma Policy Institute; Katie Gill Miller, chief operations officer at Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma; and host Lindsay Jordan, founder and CEO of Write On Fundraising.
The panelists will explore the intersection of motherhood and mission-driven work and unpack the unique challenges this partnership brings.
The talk show premiered in February and launches new episodes every other month. Upcoming shows will feature Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, Oct. 14; and equity consultant Mana Tahaie, Dec. 2.