Saint Simeon’s annual Western Days celebration will be held via a special video presentation, which will take place Sept. 15, the original date of the event.
The theme of this year’s Western Days is “Cheers to 60 Years” in commemoration of Saint Simeon’s 60th anniversary.
Founded in 1960, Saint Simeon’s is one of Oklahoma’s leading nonprofit senior living communities and is on a 50-acre wooded campus, which includes a natural wildlife preserve close to downtown Tulsa.
Due to the pandemic, the popular annual event has been moved to a video format, which will feature Saint Simeon’s “Heroes and Saints” — the front-line workers who have provided care for its residents, and will focus on its the 60th anniversary.
“We are so excited to present Western Days via a very exciting video celebration,” said Beth Brown, who is co-chairing of Western Days with her husband, Scott. “The video will feature tributes to our heroes and saints, our many friends and supporters, members of our board of trustees, and so many others who are devoted to the care and well-being of our beloved residents.”
This will be the 24th year for Western Days, which in the past has drawn up to 700 guests each year. The event supports the life enrichment programs, extensive amenities and the high level of compassionate care for which Saint Simeon’s is well-known, Brown said.
Members of the Western Days leadership team continue to seek sponsorships and contributions for the annual Western Days celebration.
“It’s so important to continue our support for Saint Simeon’s, even though we will not be gathering in person for Western Days,” said Hilary Clark, chair of the Western Days Patron Committee.
“The financial needs of Saint Simeon’s have increased during the pandemic, and it’s more important than ever that we step up and provide the support they need.”
For more: saintsimeons.org.