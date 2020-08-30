People & Places: Restaurant Week to offer curbside, dine-in choices

Thirty-nine of the city's top restaurants will be taking part in the 14th annual Restaurant Week, offering special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The special menus will be available at participating restaurants Sept. 4-13. The money raised through this event will be used to match a $25,000 grant to the food bank from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Brunch menus will feature two to three courses and are $22 per person, with $3 going to the food bank. Lunch menus are priced at $15 and include a $2 donation. Dinner menus can range from two to four courses and are priced at $20 to $45, with the donations to the food bank ranging between $3 and $7.
Select restaurants will have a craft cocktail as part of their Restaurant Week menu, with the price set by the restaurant. The purchase of a cocktail will result in a $1 donation to the food bank.
This year, several participating restaurants will be offering special take-home meals designed to feed a family of four for those who may not be comfortable in a restaurant setting. These meals are all priced at $50, with $8 going to the food bank.
Proceeds will go toward the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's Food for Kids program, which addresses childhood hunger and works to ensure that food-insecure children in the region have a reliable resource for nutritious meals throughout the year. Each $1 donation equals three meals for the program.
Sponsors for Restaurant Week include Tulsa People, Curtis Restaurant Supply and Bill Knight Automotive.
Complete menus for all participating restaurants can be found at tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.
Participating restaurants for the 2020 Restaurant Week are:
• Baxter’s Interurban Grill
• Biga Italian Restaurant
• Bin 35 Bistro
• Bird & Bottle
• The Bistro at Seville
• Blue Dome Market
• Bramble Breakfast & Bar – Broken Arrow
• Bramble Breakfast & Bar – Pearl District
• Bramble Breakfast & Bar – Riverwalk
• Celebrity Restaurant
• The Chalkboard
• Daily Grill
• Dilly Diner
• Elgin Park
• Elote
• Fassler Hall
• Foolish Things Bar and Biscuit
• Foolish Things High Dive
• In the Raw Brookside
• In the Raw on the Hill
• Juniper
• McNellie’s Downtown
• McNellie’s South City
• The Melting Pot
• Michael V’s Restaurant
• Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.
• Polo Grill
• PRHYME
• Queenie’s Café
• Roka
• Roppongi
• Sisserou’s Restaurant
• The Tavern
• Tucci’s
• The Vault
• Wild Fork
• Yokozuna Blue Dome
• Yokozuna on Yale
Stonebrook Project
The Stonebrook Project, a local nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic massage for people dealing with the pain and stress of cancer treatments, will hold a wine and jazz festival at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Post Oak Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st North.
The evening, which will be held outdoors on the Post Oak grounds to provide for social distancing, will feature saxophonist Grady Nichols and vocalist Andy Crisman as headliners. Ana Berry and Bossa will be the evening's opening act.
Tickets are $60 general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a meeting with the performers, a pre-event wine tasting and premier seating.
To purchase and more information: thestonebrookproject.org.
Superhero Challenge
The Child Abuse Network has decided to transform its upcoming Superhero Challenge obstacle course and fun run, which had been rescheduled to Oct. 4, into a virtual event.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our community and felt it was necessary to transition the event to a completely virtual format,” said Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network. “While the decision was not easy and we are concerned about the impact this will have not only on the funds generated by this event, but also the awareness opportunity to bring the mission of CAN to hundreds of families, we believe it is in the best interest of our staff, donors and the public at large.”
Those who register to take part in the event by Sept. 15 will receive an event race packet that includes the official 2020 Superhero Challenge T-shirt, a race medal, finisher ribbon, color-your-own race bib and an obstacle course inspiration sheet. Registration will remain open until Oct. 1, but T-shirts will not be available. Registration fee is $25.
Participants will pick up their packets noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Child Abuse Network offices, 2829 S. Sheridan Road.
Families are encouraged to use the obstacle course inspiration sheet to create backyard courses during October and to post videos and photos of those running the courses using the tag @childabusenetwork. One participant will be randomly selected at the end of the month to receive four CAN Superhero Challenge course registrations to the 2021 CAN Superhero Challenge.
“We still want to encourage this family-fun activity that people can do in their own backyard to promote wellness, family togetherness within the confines of the pandemic and also give families a break from the monotony they may be experiencing,” Guten said.
To register and more information: cansuperherochallenge.org.
