People & Places: Restaurant Week to offer curbside, dine-in choices

Thirty-nine of the city's top restaurants will be taking part in the 14th annual Restaurant Week, offering special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The special menus will be available at participating restaurants Sept. 4-13. The money raised through this event will be used to match a $25,000 grant to the food bank from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Brunch menus will feature two to three courses and are $22 per person, with $3 going to the food bank. Lunch menus are priced at $15 and include a $2 donation. Dinner menus can range from two to four courses and are priced at $20 to $45, with the donations to the food bank ranging between $3 and $7.

Select restaurants will have a craft cocktail as part of their Restaurant Week menu, with the price set by the restaurant. The purchase of a cocktail will result in a $1 donation to the food bank.

This year, several participating restaurants will be offering special take-home meals designed to feed a family of four for those who may not be comfortable in a restaurant setting. These meals are all priced at $50, with $8 going to the food bank.