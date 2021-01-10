 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People & Places: Reading Partners of Tulsa to host virtual fundraiser

People & Places: Reading Partners of Tulsa to host virtual fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}
READING PARTNERS

Reading Partners volunteer Emani Cash reads with College Hall Charter School fourth-grader Kevin Panceano at Marshall Elementary School in 2019.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Reading Partners of Tulsa, which provides one-on-one tutoring to help students in low-income schools master reading skills, will hold its annual Books, Brews & BBQ fundraiser as a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The event will feature readings and discussions with local authors, including Shamiel Gary, former professional football player and author of the children’s book, “Life of Lahray”; and Brian Smallwood, a producer at KOTV Channel 6 who wrote the children’s book “Little Man.”

Rib Crib and Cabin Boys Brewery will be offering curbside delivery of food and drink that can be enjoyed at home while taking part in the event, which will also include trivia contests and raffles for a variety of prizes.

Tickets are $25 for the event. Tickets with food packages range from $50 to $250, depending on the size of the party.

To reserve tickets and more information: readingpartners.org.

Featured video:

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News