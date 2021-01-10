People & Places: Reading Partners of Tulsa to host virtual fundraiser

Reading Partners of Tulsa, which provides one-on-one tutoring to help students in low-income schools master reading skills, will hold its annual Books, Brews & BBQ fundraiser as a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The event will feature readings and discussions with local authors, including Shamiel Gary, former professional football player and author of the children’s book, “Life of Lahray”; and Brian Smallwood, a producer at KOTV Channel 6 who wrote the children’s book “Little Man.”

Rib Crib and Cabin Boys Brewery will be offering curbside delivery of food and drink that can be enjoyed at home while taking part in the event, which will also include trivia contests and raffles for a variety of prizes.

Tickets are $25 for the event. Tickets with food packages range from $50 to $250, depending on the size of the party.

To reserve tickets and more information: readingpartners.org.

