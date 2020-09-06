People & Places: Parkside supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Tulsa’s Parkside Psychiatric Hospital is working to help raise awareness of a public health crisis that affects thousands of Oklahomans and their families.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Oklahoma, and among individuals ages 10 to 34, suicide is the second leading cause of death, after auto fatalities.
“National Suicide Prevention Month is all about taking action to remind others that they matter and that life is worth living,” said Kenneth Moore, Parkside’s director of Adolescent Acute Treatment Program and Zero Suicide Committee chair.
Parkside is adopting the #BeThe1To campaign, developed by the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, to prevent more deaths and suicide attempts in Oklahoma.
“We know that connecting with others is a powerful tool for helping people thinking about suicide, so we want every single person to #BeThe1To … reach out, to ask if someone needs help, to listen when others are hurting and to get the treatment that’s needed,” Moore said. “Whether we realize it or not, many of our friends and neighbors have been affected by mental illness or suicide. When each person in Tulsa takes action to #BeThe1To, we save lives.”
The Healthy Minds Policy Institute projects that with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease and subsequent social isolation Oklahoma could potentially witness 700 deaths from opioid overdoses and suicides. Also, more than 34,000 Oklahomans may experience suicidal thoughts, and more than 9,400 additional Oklahomans may attempt suicide.
“We are amidst an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Debra Jones, Parkside CEO. “Yet we also have an opportunity to come together to support one another and find ways to engage in meaningful conversations about mental health and wellness. It’s been encouraging to see the stigma associated with mental illness decrease dramatically and be replaced with greater compassion and understanding.”
For more information: 918-588-8888, parksideinc.org.
OK Senior Games
Tulsa will be the site of the cornhole competition of the 2020 Oklahoma Senior Games, a statewide effort designed to encourage Oklahomans age 50 and older to keep fit through friendly competition.
The event will take place beginning at noon Sept. 26 at the Osage Casino, 951 E. 36th St. North, and deadline to register to participate is Saturday, Sept. 12.
For those unfamiliar with the game, cornhole involves players tossing beanbags at slanted target boards that have a hole at one end to earn points.
Games are offered for individuals and pairs in three age categories: 50-69, 70-79 and 80 and older. A game will also be open for nonambulatory players.
For more information and to register: okseniorgames.com.
