People & Places: Parkside supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Tulsa’s Parkside Psychiatric Hospital is working to help raise awareness of a public health crisis that affects thousands of Oklahomans and their families.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Oklahoma, and among individuals ages 10 to 34, suicide is the second leading cause of death, after auto fatalities.

“National Suicide Prevention Month is all about taking action to remind others that they matter and that life is worth living,” said Kenneth Moore, Parkside’s director of Adolescent Acute Treatment Program and Zero Suicide Committee chair.

Parkside is adopting the #BeThe1To campaign, developed by the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, to prevent more deaths and suicide attempts in Oklahoma.

“We know that connecting with others is a powerful tool for helping people thinking about suicide, so we want every single person to #BeThe1To … reach out, to ask if someone needs help, to listen when others are hurting and to get the treatment that’s needed,” Moore said. “Whether we realize it or not, many of our friends and neighbors have been affected by mental illness or suicide. When each person in Tulsa takes action to #BeThe1To, we save lives.”