The Lemon-Aid Project was a Tulsa Labor Day tradition for much of the 1990s, a community-wide effort to encourage young Tulsans to set up lemonade stands over the holiday weekend and donate the proceeds to help the women and children at the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.
Last year, Katie Eller Murray, who founded the Lemon-Aid Project as a 10-year-old, revived the event to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
The organization had planned to continue the project this Labor Day weekend, but the continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic led the leadership to postpone the traditional in-person lemonade sales until 2021.
A statement on the organization’s website says: “We feel it would be inappropriate for us to move forward when the hundreds of wonderful Tulsa businesses that supported us last year are either still shuttered or just starting to reopen, when there are social movements that need the sole attention of our citizens, and when it is unclear what next week will look like in terms of the pandemic.”
Instead, the organization is encouraging all Tulsans to use the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7, as a time to “consider donating and/or volunteering directly with our charitable partners, as well as supporting Tulsa’s amazing businesses as they reopen.”
“Lemon-Aid has always been about ‘Kids Helping Kids Helping Tulsa,’ ” the statement said. “Let’s expand that idea to ‘Tulsa Helping Tulsa’ in whatever way we can.”
The principal beneficiary for this year was to be Lindsey House, a nonprofit that provides long-term shelter and supportive services to women caring for children.
The services offered include financial literacy education, life skills and job training, and meal planning and nutrition education. Families typically live at Lindsey House an average of 16 months.
Participants are asked to post about their efforts on social media using the hashtag #TulsaHelpingTulsa
For more information, visit thelemonaidproject.org.
