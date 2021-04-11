People & Places: Lemon-Aid launches T-shirt design contest

Student artists have until June 25 to submit their designs for the 2021 Lemon-Aid Project T-shirt contest.

The Lemon-Aid Project is a fundraising effort founded by former Tulsan Katie Murray in which volunteers operate lemonade stands throughout the city over the Labor Day weekend, donating the funds to local charitable organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Tulsa area.

The Lemon-Aid Project 2021 will take place Sept. 3-6 and will benefit Lindsay House, which provides long-term shelter and supportive services to women caring for children.

Each year, the project creates a T-shirt for volunteers to wear that will be emblazoned with the winning design.

The contest is open to Tulsa-area students from kindergarten age to high school seniors. For complete rules, and to learn how to submit one’s design: thelemonaidproject.org.

