 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People & Places: Lemon-Aid launches T-shirt design contest
0 comments
People & Places

People & Places: Lemon-Aid launches T-shirt design contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lemon Aid (copy)

Katie Murray was 10 years old when she started Lemon-Aid, a project to raise money for the homeless. The fundraiser is scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.  

 STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Student artists have until June 25 to submit their designs for the 2021 Lemon-Aid Project T-shirt contest.

The Lemon-Aid Project is a fundraising effort founded by former Tulsan Katie Murray in which volunteers operate lemonade stands throughout the city over the Labor Day weekend, donating the funds to local charitable organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Tulsa area.

The Lemon-Aid Project 2021 will take place Sept. 3-6 and will benefit Lindsay House, which provides long-term shelter and supportive services to women caring for children.

Each year, the project creates a T-shirt for volunteers to wear that will be emblazoned with the winning design.

The contest is open to Tulsa-area students from kindergarten age to high school seniors. For complete rules, and to learn how to submit one’s design: thelemonaidproject.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News