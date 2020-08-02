Tulsa Botanic Garden President and CEO Todd Lasseigne will leave his position at the end of August to accept the position of executive director at Bellingrath Gardens and Home, a 65-acre garden and estate home in Theodore, Alabama.
Pat Woodrum, one of the Botanic Garden founders and its first executive director, will act as interim executive director as the garden begins a national search for a successor.
“Todd has done a tremendous job in taking the vision of our founders, supporters and members and bringing it to life,” said Janice Chevaillier, Tulsa Botanic Garden board chair.
“We can’t thank him enough for the work he has done in establishing the garden as a living landmark for our community. We wish him well and are grateful to him for his horticultural artistry in building our beloved garden.”
Lasseigne joined Tulsa Botanic Garden as the first full-time director in spring 2011, growing it into a cultural and educational destination. In his tenure, he has overseen development of the garden, from integral infrastructure projects and design and unveiling of a master plan to construction of two major gardens: the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces and the Children’s Discovery Garden, as well as the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Grange educational and event center.
Lasseigne also worked to grow the garden’s programming, with major seasonal festivals including the region’s largest spring bulb display, Tulsa Botanic BLOOMS; Autumn in the Garden; and, most recently, Garden of Lights, holiday festival.
“I have loved Tulsa since I set foot here to begin the work of building the garden,” Lasseigne said, “I appreciate the trust and support the board of directors, donors and members put in me as we have worked to create Tulsa Botanic Garden as a place for discovery, inspiration, rejuvenation and horticultural excellence for Green Country.”
For more information: tulsabotanic.org, 918-289-0330.
