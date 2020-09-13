People & Places: Just Between Friends Tulsa sale this weekend; Iron Gate celebrates anniversary

Proceeds from the sale will help support such community service organizations as Emergency Infant Services, God’s Closet and the HEAL Foundation.

While admission to the sale is free, shoppers need to request tickets for specific dates and times. The Tulsa event will also hold special pre-sale events, which are $5 each. To purchase tickets and for more information: tulsa.jbfsale.com.

Iron Gate marks anniversary

Iron Gate, the city’s largest stand-alone soup kitchen and grocery pantry, recently celebrated its first anniversary at its new location, 501 W. Archer St.

The nonprofit organization moved into the new facility in August 2019, after more than four decades at Trinity Episcopal Church, working to relieve food insecurity and feed the hungry.

In the first 12 months in its new facility, Iron Gate served 22% more meals and provided 30% more groceries than it did in 2019.

“Iron Gate on Archer has really exceeded our expectations,” said Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate’s executive director. “This building has helped us reach more people, provide more groceries and granted us the flexibility to continue operations throughout the pandemic.