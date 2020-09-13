People & Places: Just Between Friends Tulsa sale this weekend; Iron Gate celebrates anniversary

Just Between Friends, which has grown into one of the largest consignment sales in the region, returns Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 17-20, to Tulsa’s Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
The sale will be in the Exchange Center and will feature clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, kids gear, baby equipment, furniture and more, priced anywhere from 50% to 90% less than original retail prices.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Founders Paul and Daven Tackett retired earlier this year after running the Tulsa event since 1997. Mi Le is the new owner of all Just Between Friends events; her sister, Dr. Lam Le, serves as medical adviser, in addition to assisting with the events.
Because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the organizers have put into place new safety procedures for this year’s event.
These include limiting the number of shoppers at any given time to allow for social distancing, having special shopping times for people at high risk of contracting the virus, requiring all shoppers and workers to wear masks or face shields, providing masks for shoppers who do not bring their own, having low- and no-contact check out systems to avoid long lines, setting up hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and daily venue cleaning.
Proceeds from the sale will help support such community service organizations as Emergency Infant Services, God’s Closet and the HEAL Foundation.
While admission to the sale is free, shoppers need to request tickets for specific dates and times. The Tulsa event will also hold special pre-sale events, which are $5 each. To purchase tickets and for more information: tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Iron Gate marks anniversary
Iron Gate, the city’s largest stand-alone soup kitchen and grocery pantry, recently celebrated its first anniversary at its new location, 501 W. Archer St.
The nonprofit organization moved into the new facility in August 2019, after more than four decades at Trinity Episcopal Church, working to relieve food insecurity and feed the hungry.
In the first 12 months in its new facility, Iron Gate served 22% more meals and provided 30% more groceries than it did in 2019.
“Iron Gate on Archer has really exceeded our expectations,” said Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate’s executive director. “This building has helped us reach more people, provide more groceries and granted us the flexibility to continue operations throughout the pandemic.
“We wouldn’t have been able to keep serving at the level we are now in our old location,” Henderson said. “From the kitchen capacity, to the mobile shelves, to the loading dock, this building made it possible for us to continue serving without interruption.”
Iron Gate temporarily closed its dining room and transitioned to carry-out meals in late March. It also transformed its grocery pantry program into a low-contact, drive-through or walk-through program.
This past year, the organization has served 284,257 meals, provided groceries to more than 13,000 households and distributed more than 9,000 “Kids Packs” to youngsters facing food insecurity.
“Our heart goes out to all of those in Tulsa who are struggling right now,” Henderson said. “But we’re here for you. And we’re proud to provide food for Tulsans in need, and we’re so thankful for the generosity of our donors who make it possible.”
For more: irongatetulsa.org.
