People & Places: HallowZOOeen gets reworked for 2020

The Tulsa Zoo’s annual spooky celebration, HallowZOOeen, will undergo a number of changes for the 2020 event, beginning with the number of days it will be offered.

HallowZOOeen will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18, and Oct. 23-25 and Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31, at the zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North.

The expanded schedule will allow for the zoo to do all it can to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. Also, the number of people allowed in at any time will be limited to maintain social distancing.

Zoo staff will wear masks, and guests are required to follow city of Tulsa face-covering requirements inside buildings and in settings where social distancing is not possible.

Hand-washing stations have been added throughout the zoo, bringing the total to 14 alcohol-based hand sanitizers and 10 hand-washing stations.

Attendees can explore the zoo, wend their way through the hay maze in the open-air Burger King Royal Castle, take part in the Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom, which has been moved to the front of the zoo to make carrying mini pumpkins home easier, and enjoy the family-friendly argy-bargy at QuikTrip Pirate Island.