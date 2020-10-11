 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People & Places: HallowZOOeen gets reworked for 2020

People & Places: HallowZOOeen gets reworked for 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
TULSA ZOO (copy)

African penguins are among animals at the Tulsa Zoo.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The Tulsa Zoo’s annual spooky celebration, HallowZOOeen, will undergo a number of changes for the 2020 event, beginning with the number of days it will be offered.

HallowZOOeen will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18, and Oct. 23-25 and Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31, at the zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North.

The expanded schedule will allow for the zoo to do all it can to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. Also, the number of people allowed in at any time will be limited to maintain social distancing.

Zoo staff will wear masks, and guests are required to follow city of Tulsa face-covering requirements inside buildings and in settings where social distancing is not possible.

Hand-washing stations have been added throughout the zoo, bringing the total to 14 alcohol-based hand sanitizers and 10 hand-washing stations.

Attendees can explore the zoo, wend their way through the hay maze in the open-air Burger King Royal Castle, take part in the Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom, which has been moved to the front of the zoo to make carrying mini pumpkins home easier, and enjoy the family-friendly argy-bargy at QuikTrip Pirate Island.

Tickets are $17, which includes regular zoo admission, and must be reserved in advance.

To purchase and more information: tulsazoo.org.

Featured video

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News