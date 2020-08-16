The Tulsa Hall of Fame traditionally hosts a gala ceremony to induct a half-dozen or so prominent members of the community whose lives and work have benefited the city in myriad ways.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Tulsa Hall of Fame to rework this year’s event.
The most notable change is that, instead of honoring certain individuals, this year’s Tulsa Hall of Fame will honor the local frontline workers who have been confronting the effects of the COVID-19 virus to provide their fellow Tulsans with essential services during these trying times.
The Frontline Heroes who will be honored this year include:
• Health care workers
• First responders
• Banking, retail and media employees
• Supply chain, utilities and postal services employees
• Educators, nonprofit employees and volunteers
To recognize these sectors and their efforts, a banner will go on display from the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum Oct. 5, and the Frontline Heroes service groups will be inscribed in the Museum’s Hall of Fame Gallery.
The museum will also name thousands of area employees and volunteers as Frontline Heroes and provide them with complimentary family memberships for one year. If conditions allow, the museum will host recognition events in the spring.
Those wishing to contribute to this campaign to help fund these memberships: tulsahistory.org.
Virtual Optimism Walk
The American Parkinson’s Disease Association Oklahoma Chapter is hosting the APDA Oklahoma Virtual Optimism Walk Aug. 29.
The Oklahoma Walk is part of a nationwide series of Optimism Walks that mobilize and inspire people to step up and help put an end to Parkinson’s disease.
There are approximately 1 million people living with PD in the United States, and with more being diagnosed every day, it is more important than ever to raise essential funds and awareness. Participants in the Optimism Walk will help make a difference for those living with the disease today and to push for answers that will ultimately make PD a thing of the past.
Participants in the APDA Oklahoma Virtual Optimism Walk will join fellow walkers from Optimism Walks taking place in Wisconsin, Georgia and Virginia. After an inspiring online opening ceremony and celebration, participants in all four virtual events will walk separately, but together in solidarity for the PD community.
Due to social distancing, participants will be encouraged walk on their own and share photos and comments using #OptimismWalk.
“Year after year our Optimism Walk has brought together friends, family and even strangers who are all in this fight together, and that doesn’t change with our virtual format – we are still in this together” said Jenny Johnson, executive director of the APDA Oklahoma Chapter. “The funds raised at our Optimism Walk help APDA provide a wide array of programming for the PD community and created to keep people supported, engaged and informed while they need to stay at home.”
Local programs currently include weekly virtual support groups for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers, virtual music therapy program sponsored by the ORU Music Therapy Department, and recently the 2020 APDA Virtual Parkinson’s Education Forum was held to educate those dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
For more information, and to register: 918-747-3747, apdaparkinson.org/OK.
