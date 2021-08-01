People & Places: Girl Scouts' 'Man Enough' fundraiser exceeds goal

Five Tulsans proved they were more than “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout,” as their efforts in this fundraiser to benefit the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma more than exceeded its goal.
The campaign’s goal was to raise $75,000 to support the Girl Scouts’ programs, which help girls develop the tools they need to become leaders, break barriers and create positive change in their communities.
This year’s participants were Steve Bradshaw, CEO of Bank of Oklahoma; Frank Haith, head men’s basketball coach at the University of Tulsa; John Hewitt, CEO of Matrix Service Company; John Lindsay, CEO of Helmerich and Payne; and Karl Neumaier, COO of Hilti.
Together, they were able to raise $91,080.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma are seeking participants for the 2022 campaign. For more information: gseok.org.
Flourish Homes hosts brunch
Flourish Homes, a Broken Arrow nonprofit dedicated to helping young women at risk, will host a fundraising brunch and trunk show, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 S. Mingo Road.
The brunch will include jewelry sales and a silent purse auction. The event is sponsored by Nelson Mazda. Tickets are $25 and available at flourishhomes.org.
Flourish Homes is a Christian transitional home for vulnerable young women ages 18-25, especially those who have aged out of the state’s foster care system. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice state that one out of three young women who are forced to live on the streets will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of leaving their homes.
“Young adults need caring adults to help them navigate adulthood,” said Flourish Homes founder and CEO Beth Reinwald.
Flourish Homes seeks to empower young women, who are vulnerable to wrong relationships, human trafficking and homelessness by providing shelter, as well as guiding them through emotional and spiritual healing while equipping them with life skills and education so they can flourish.
Mita’s Foundation
The country of Peru commemorated its bicentennial on July 28, but the Tulsa-based nonprofit organization Mita’s Foundation celebrated early, with a special event July 23 at the Tulsa Press Club downtown.
The event included examples of Peruvian cuisine from chef Telly Garcias; music by Peruvian actor and singer Renato Bonifaz; and presentations by Enrique Villar-Gambetta, consul of Peru in Oklahoma; Marcia Thompson for the Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State; State Rep. Regina Goodwin; and Judge Lisa Deller.
Proceeds from the evening benefited Mita’s Foundation, which works to provide charitable relief to help improve the quality of life for the underprivileged and underserved children of Peru and their families.
Tickets on sale for Philbrook MIX
Tickets are now on sale for MIX 2021, the Philbrook Museum of Art’s annual mixology gala, which will be held Sept. 10 on the museum grounds, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Eight of the city’s top bartenders will create special craft cocktails for guests to sample and then vote for their favorites. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.
Tickets are $100 for Philbrook members, $125 for non-members, with patron and sponsor packages starting at $500. These packages include annual museum membership, early access to the MIX 2021 event, and more.
To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.
