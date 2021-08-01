People & Places: Girl Scouts' 'Man Enough' fundraiser exceeds goal

Flourish Homes is a Christian transitional home for vulnerable young women ages 18-25, especially those who have aged out of the state’s foster care system. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice state that one out of three young women who are forced to live on the streets will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of leaving their homes.

“Young adults need caring adults to help them navigate adulthood,” said Flourish Homes founder and CEO Beth Reinwald.

Flourish Homes seeks to empower young women, who are vulnerable to wrong relationships, human trafficking and homelessness by providing shelter, as well as guiding them through emotional and spiritual healing while equipping them with life skills and education so they can flourish.

Mita’s Foundation

The country of Peru commemorated its bicentennial on July 28, but the Tulsa-based nonprofit organization Mita’s Foundation celebrated early, with a special event July 23 at the Tulsa Press Club downtown.