People & Places: Bridenstine to speak at drive-in fund-raiser; Botanic Garden wants families to DIG

Hospitality House of Tulsa will celebrate the kickoff of its 15th year of service with “Hospitality Under the Stars,” a new family-friendly event that will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St.

The event will feature NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as the keynote speaker, as well as a short program highlighting the mission impact of Hospitality House of Tulsa, followed by a movie on the big screen.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy dinner provided by Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue and popcorn and refreshments provided by the Admiral Twin. Adult tickets are available for $50 and include a commemorative T-shirt. Tickets for children 18 and under are $25.

“In this new world of social distancing, we are excited to do an event that is a little outside of the box so people can safely gather and celebrate this milestone with us from the comfort of their own vehicle, blanket or lawn chair,” said Toni Moore, Hospitality House of Tulsa President and CEO.