People & Places: Bridenstine to speak at drive-in fund-raiser; Botanic Garden wants families to DIG

Hospitality House of Tulsa will celebrate the kickoff of its 15th year of service with “Hospitality Under the Stars,” a new family-friendly event that will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St.
The event will feature NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as the keynote speaker, as well as a short program highlighting the mission impact of Hospitality House of Tulsa, followed by a movie on the big screen.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy dinner provided by Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue and popcorn and refreshments provided by the Admiral Twin. Adult tickets are available for $50 and include a commemorative T-shirt. Tickets for children 18 and under are $25.
“In this new world of social distancing, we are excited to do an event that is a little outside of the box so people can safely gather and celebrate this milestone with us from the comfort of their own vehicle, blanket or lawn chair,” said Toni Moore, Hospitality House of Tulsa President and CEO.
“Since we opened in 2006, more than 6,700 families have benefited from Hospitality House of Tulsa’s services, which include lodging, meals, prayer support, community connection and transportation assistance,” Moore said. “We look forward to sharing some of these families’ inspiring stories at the event. I hope you and your family will join us for a fun and hope-filled evening under the stars.”
Event sponsors include C & G Emanuel Charitable Foundation, Hillcrest Healthcare System, TAB Services, Gable Gotwals Counsel, The Oxley Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union, Ruhrpumpen, and Steelehouse Productions.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Hospitality House of Tulsa. To purchase tickets, and more information: 918-794-0088, hhtulsa.org.
TULSA BOTANIC GARDEN
Tulsa Botanic Garden’s eighth annual D.I.G. — short for Day In the Garden — will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, on the grounds of the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
This family-friendly fundraiser was postponed from earlier this year and rescheduled with a few adjustments for safety.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to spread out on lawn areas for picnicking, and watching a Science Show presented by Tulsa’s BAM entertainment and a concert by the Tulsa-based band Hot Toast Music Company. Families will pick up activity kits containing crafts, puzzles and a scavenger hunt families can do in the garden. A photo booth will be set up with a photographer for family snapshots.
The garden will be decorated for their annual Autumn In the Garden, with more than 5,000 pumpkins, scarecrows made by the community, and a hay maze. Families will also be able to explore the two-acre Children’s Discovery Garden and Tandy Floral Terraces.
Two times will be offered this year, from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 3 p.m., with limited tickets for each, to help maintain social distancing. The garden will be closed to general admission and only be open for D.I.G ticketholders.
Tickets for the event are $35 for member adults and $55 for non-member adults and include all activities, entertainment, boxed picnic lunches and complimentary beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Children are free with paid adult.
D.I.G. 2020 Sponsors include: International Insurance Brokers, Ltd., Osage Casino Hotel, Pam & Terry Carter, Barbara and Jim Sturdivant, TulsaKids Magazine, Carter & Higgins Orthodontics, Barbara Smallwood, Robin Ballenger, and an anonymous donor. Proceeds from the annual event help support the Children’s Discovery Garden.
To purchase, and more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.
