People & Places: Arts Alliance offers five ways to support the arts in Tulsa

Arts Alliance Tulsa marks its fifth anniversary as the city’s united arts fund, providing grants that help support more than 40 local arts organizations.

But in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided that any sort of gala celebration would be out of place. However, as the arts have been among the hardest hit industries because of the pandemic, Arts Alliance Tulsa has created a low-key way for those wishing to keep the arts thriving in Tulsa to contribute.

“Our city’s arts, cultural and arts education entities are far from thriving today,” AAT officials say in a statement on its website. “We must ensure they survive, for they have an important role to play in our recovery. Arts Alliance Tulsa is working every day to ensure the survival of these great institutions but we can’t do it without your help.

“In recognition of our fifth anniversary, we have created 5 different ways you can help ensure Tulsa’s arts and culture institutions will be there for you to visit on a day when masks are no longer required,” the statement continues. “We realize these are difficult times for everyone so we are asking for as little as $5 per month. If you can afford more, that’s great but a donation of any amount will make an enormous difference and will serve as a much-appreciated birthday gift.”