Located in Sunset Terrace in the Maple Ridge neighborhood, this special Spanish-style abode feels like a vacation home in the middle of midtown Tulsa.

The home at 303 E. 29th St. features three bedrooms, two full and two half-bathrooms, a study and several indoor and outdoor living areas, including an enclosed courtyard with a pool.

Built in 1924 by German architect Otto Kubatzky, this home seamlessly blends together Spanish design and art deco architecture. Since being built nearly 100 years ago, the home has been well-kept and updated to make it perfect for modern living. The bathrooms, kitchen, windows and light fixtures have been carefully renovated.

“I think it’s one-of-a-kind and one of the most special homes in Tulsa,” said listing agent Tanner Phillips with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “A German architect, a Spanish mission-style home and art deco flairs and finishes — the combination of that is completely out of this world.”

The home’s previous owners took great care to maintain many of its classic original touches, such as some of the windows, arched doorways and beamed ceilings.

The home’s front living room, which overlooks the neighborhood, is one of the most special rooms in the house, Phillips said.

“My favorite room is probably the front living room … it has this amazing light fixture hanging down in the center of the room, a massive fireplace, stained glass windows, as well as some of the original windows,” Phillips said.

Small details sprinkled throughout the home add flair and even more originality to the space, Phillips said.

“There are so many ornate and detailed doorknobs throughout the home,” Phillips said. “The light fixtures throughout the home are probably some of my favorite features, just because there’s so much variety and detail — it’s just spectacular. You could spend an hour just checking out all the little details throughout the home.”

