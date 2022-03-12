On Nutrition: Why does garlic smell when cut or crushed?

Dear Dr. Blonz: I wouldn’t say I like the dominant taste and smell of garlic, but I remain interested in all the health claims associated with it. I read that the main “active ingredient” in garlic is allicin. How much is there in a clove of garlic? Is there any way to get the benefits without the taste, and are there risks from the supplement? Also: Why is it that garlic only smells when it is cut or crushed? — G.T., Las Vegas

Dear G.T.: Ironically, an intact clove of garlic contains no allicin whatsoever. It contains the chemical alliin and the enzyme alliinase, stored in separate areas of the clove. When a clove is cut, crushed or munched by a hungry animal, these compounds meet and react. That’s when the allicin is formed.

Allicin rapidly breaks down to several compounds, including allyl methyl sulfide, which is the primary one responsible for the garlic smell. This explains that burst of characteristic aroma whenever we cut or crush the clove. Garlic’s odorous compounds serve as a deterrent for poaching animals, who have learned to stay away because a telltale stink would threaten their ability to hunt or hide.

The potential health benefits from garlic are based in limited, mixed evidence regarding an ability to protect against heart disease, blood pressure, cancer and infections. The research is not at the point that you’ll be hearing your doctor say, “Take two cloves and call me in the morning,” but it has progressed far enough to recognize that this flavorful herb has health assets to complement its culinary uses. (Read more on garlic from the NIH at b.link/ydfsrk, and from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at b.link/jtt4ru.)

Regardless of its potential benefits, garlic introduces foreign substances to the body; they get tagged for excretion and wait their turn to leave. Breath and perspiration are two ways the body eliminates excess and unwanted substances, and garlic compounds end up in that queue. Breath mints after a garlic-laden meal can have only limited effects.

Another health matter is that garlic can interfere with blood clotting; avoid using garlic supplements with aspirin or with medications intended to affect blood clotting or platelets. Other medications can also be affected, so be sure to clear the use of garlic with your health professional. Those with gastroesophageal reflux should also be wary, as garlic compounds may irritate the digestive tract.

Measuring the allicin content of a clove is tricky because the compound breaks down soon after forming. Allicin content will vary according to the clove’s age, growing conditions and size, but 2 to 4 milligrams per gram of fresh garlic is reasonable. (An average clove weighs about 3 grams.) One-third of a teaspoon of fresh garlic powder will contain about 5 milligrams of allicin.

You could consider one of the deodorized garlic supplements on the market. Please read the entire label and contact the company to find out what’s in their particular pill.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.

