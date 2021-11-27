On Nutrition: When it comes to meds, what counts as an empty stomach?

Dear Dr. Blonz: What constitutes “with meals” and “on an empty stomach” when it comes to taking medications with (or without) food? I usually eat small meals every three hours throughout the day, and am not sure if this is considered an empty stomach. — D.H., Pleasanton, California

Dear D.H.: There are several factors to be considered. For example, take-with-a-meal might be recommended if a medication tends to cause upset when taken on an empty stomach, or if the gradual emptying of a food-filled stomach helps with how the medicine gets absorbed. On the other hand, take-before-meals might be recommended when a medication’s efficacy or bioavailability is affected by other substances found in foods or by the acid environment of a food-filled stomach. In some instances, you want the medication to have been absorbed and on the job before you eat.

All these point to the importance of following instructions that come with medications. Directions to take a medication before meals might suggest an hour before the first bite. The best advice is to check with your pharmacist for clarifications if you have any questions, as this is their area of expertise.