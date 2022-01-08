On Nutrition: Tricor helps patient control high triglyceride level

Having very high triglycerides is not good, and the fact that heart disease is in your family history would certainly heighten your concern. It’s excellent that you have a health professional who has helped. It is essential to appreciate that while the medication has lowered your triglyceride level, it does not lessen the importance of a healthful diet and lifestyle, so don’t give up on these. Continue to live that healthful life, and there will be more of it to enjoy.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I am a cat lover and owner, and I know that taurine is an essential amino acid for cats, but not for us. I see it in energy drinks and wanted an explanation. — R.G., Chicago

Dear R.G.: Taurine is not an amino acid; it is a related compound known as a sulfonic acid. You are correct that it is needed by cats and not by human adults; a healthy body can make what it needs on its own.

Taurine does play several roles, including involvement in fat digestion and various aspects of the cardiovascular system. There is also evidence that additional taurine may help with some pathologies. In sports drinks, though, the caffeine provides the kick, so it is unclear what taurine adds aside from misdirected curb appeal, especially given the small amount provided per serving.

