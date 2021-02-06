On Nutrition: Take broad headlines with grain of salt

Dear Dr. Blonz: My question is regarding the recent headline that being overweight (as opposed to obese) may not be that serious of a health problem. What is your take on this message? — F.S., Atlanta

Dear F.S.: Statistics can reveal mathematical relationships between different things, and these relationships might, or might not, explain what is going on. Such research can also uncover strange relationships that may have little to do with reality. I am reminded of one finding that physicians who eat more meat and consume more alcohol have a much lower risk of dying in a plane crash. This is more of an amusing statistical quirk, not an indication that doctors need to grab a burger and a beer before they board a flight.

Carrying a little extra weight is not incompatible with good health and a long life. Conversely, being at or below a “normal” weight is no guarantee of health and longevity — indeed, being classified as underweight can be a negative. Healthful foods and an active lifestyle, including activities that one enjoys and that relieve stress, are the key elements. These critical distinctions can be lost in the type of large-scale population studies used to arrive at headline-making conclusions.