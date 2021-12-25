On Nutrition: Storage is key for sour cream

Dear Dr. Blonz: My question is about sour cream: How many days after it is opened can it be used safely, assuming it is kept refrigerated? — D.G., San Diego

Dear D.G.: Your sour cream should last about two weeks, assuming it has been continually refrigerated and opened before the “best by” freshness date stamped on the carton.

Several factors will influence how long any container of cold, perishable food lasts. The variables start at time of purchase: Since the time away from refrigeration should be kept to a minimum, the shopping trip to purchase refrigerated or frozen foods should be the last stop before returning home. Once there, food should be unloaded and stored promptly. (Truly, the variables begin even earlier, such as whether the product was continually refrigerated during production and transportation to the store. But such factors are outside our control.)

When using such foods, after a serving has been taken from the container, it should be resealed and returned to the fridge; the fewer the openings, the better. The storage life of the contents will decrease if the container is allowed to sit for any length of time at room temperature. And when serving, avoid using utensils that have already been used for other foods.