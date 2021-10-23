On Nutrition: Sorry, eating entire bag of chips still not a great idea

Dear Dr. Blonz: I wonder if you could comment on a family discussion. My father-in-law often eats an entire bag of potato chips at one sitting — a 10-ounce bag, not an individual 1-ounce bag. He says his body can only absorb so many of the calories he eats at once, and that the rest will just pass on through. In this way, he claims he will actually absorb fewer calories by eating the whole bag at once than if he ate just a portion every day until it was gone. Is this true? — K.B., via email

Dear K.B.: There is some logic to your father-in-law’s position: namely, that in some circumstances, there can be inefficiencies in caloric absorption when the body is dealing with an uncharacteristic dietary overload. The backstory, however, can help complete the picture.

The human body is oriented for efficiency, avoiding any waste of calories and other resources whenever possible. Muscles, for example, require energy (calories) even while at rest. (Think of the analogy of gas consumption by an eight-cylinder car at idle versus a four-cylinder car.) Working muscles adapt to our activity routines, increasing their mass to meet the demands of habitual load. The converse is also true: Muscles shrink when decreased activity becomes the new norm.