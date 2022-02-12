On Nutrition: Safe storage for eggs, freshness

Dear Dr. Blonz: Eggs have freshness dates on the carton, but how long are they safe to use after this date? Also: What are your thoughts about washing eggs once you get them home? And how long do hard-boiled eggs safely keep? — S.T., Peoria, Illinois

Dear S.T.: Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein (mainly in the egg whites). They also have B vitamins, including choline, a nutrient recently deemed essential that plays a role in cell function and neurotransmitters.

When eggs have a U.S. Department of Agriculture grade shield, they need to display the day of the year on which they were packed (numbered from 1 to 365). If a carton has both a sell-by date and a USDA grade, that date cannot typically exceed 30 days from the pack date. However, freshness dating regulations differ from state to state. (Read more on egg grading at b.link/ne29gm, on egg laws by state at b.link/557cev, and on USDA freshness dating at b.link/cbsr87.) Assuming the eggs have been under constant refrigeration, they are considered fresh and safe for about four to five weeks after the pack date. The expiration date, if one is provided, will pass during this period.