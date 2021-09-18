On Nutrition: Routine eye exams key to finding, treating glaucoma

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have been researching the subject of glaucoma and hoping to find nutritional approaches to preventing it. I have not been able to locate much in the way of reliable scientific information. A colleague suggested that you might be able to help. — G.B., Sacramento, California

Dear G.B.: Glaucoma results when there is damage to the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye. This disease can develop without warning and can lead to progressive and permanent damage, including loss of some aspects of vision. Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness, with an estimated 3 million Americans being affected.

As intimidating as this sounds, however, glaucoma can be diagnosed in a routine eye examination and, if caught early, treatment can help slow or prevent vision loss. Routine, professional eye exams should be considered an essential part of health care.

Regarding nutritional approaches to prevention, I am unaware of any “take this and you won’t get glaucoma” studies. However, research does suggest that healthful eating, with a complement of antioxidant nutrients, may be of help. The oft-recommended plant-based, whole foods diet fits, as it provides the benefits of naturally occurring phytochemicals, nutrients and antioxidants.