On Nutrition: Resolving to reduce the gas

It’s also known that some people can tolerate large servings of foods that cause excessive gas in others. It’s unclear how much of this is due to differences in digestive ability, how often we eat a particular food, or even such factors as whether we’re relaxed or anxious, the speed at which we eat or how completely we chew.

While food tends to be the primary suspect, minor digestive upsets can also be a reaction to supplements and medications. Another question to consider: Was there an event or some recent travel after which things seem to have gotten worse? Anything that persists should be investigated more thoroughly with your health professional.

If you are constantly bothered by gas, consider keeping a food diary as part of your effort. On the days your problem is most bothersome, note the foods you have eaten in the previous few days, along with the meal conditions and even your state of mind. Often a pattern emerges that can give you hints about ways to eat, methods of preparation, or more tolerable serving sizes. Over-the-counter products can help with the more troublesome carbohydrates. If milk is the issue, there are pills and drops that can supply the enzyme (lactase) that digests the gas-causing lactose. Or you can drink lactose-reduced milk.

Again, as with any physical complaint — especially those involving digestive problems — be sure to discuss the situation with your health professional.

