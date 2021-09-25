On Nutrition: Preservatives not all good or bad

Dear Dr. Blonz: What are some safe methods for food preservation? I know that some preservatives are synthetic chemicals, but there are also preservatives in “all natural” foods. Is there a significant health benefit to avoiding all forms of food preservation? — S.F., Charlotte, North Carolina

Dear S.F.: A predominantly plant-based diet, limited in processed foods and abundant in whole foods, is the most healthful way to eat for many reasons. Add to this a healthful lifestyle and you nudge the odds further in your favor. That said, there is no significant benefit to avoiding all preservatives; here is some background to provide perspective.

If you only ate farm-fresh foods, you’d have little need for food preservation beyond that supplied by a refrigerator or root cellar, along with a means to cook. Most of us have to rely on food suppliers, manufacturers and processors, all of whom must cope with the reality that the nutrients in food are just as attractive to spoilage microorganisms — bacteria, molds, fungi and yeast — as they are to us.