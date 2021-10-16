On Nutrition: Pill vs. liquid supplement

Dear Dr. Blonz: My question is not about taking supplements, but whether there is a difference in nutritional value between those taken as pills and those taken in liquid or other forms. A close friend tells me that the multivitamin pills I take are essentially useless, as most of their nutritional value never gets absorbed as they pass through the digestive system. She is convinced that liquid vitamins are the way to go, as the body almost totally utilizes them. She mentioned that liquid supplements are 97 percent bioavailable and absorbable, while pills, capsules and tablets are 3 to 20 percent absorbed. Please comment. — A.H., Scottsdale, Arizona

Dear A.H.: We first must assume that amounts stated on the Supplement Facts label are in the product (likewise, that everything in that product is declared on the label). Assuming we are dealing with similar compounds and amounts, the key would be whether they are in solution by the time they reach the small intestine area, where they would be absorbed. That being the case, it would make no difference whether the product was in a pill, tablet, capsule, gelcap, powder or a liquid form before you swallowed.