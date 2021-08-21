On Nutrition: Options abound for the lactose intolerant

There are now lactose-free alternatives for those who cannot tolerate much more than zero grams. I am lactose-intolerant, but can handle small amounts of it. I have been using an organic, plain, whole-milk kefir — either regular or lactose-free — for my morning cereal (usually high-fiber, whole-grain granola with fresh fruit). Kefir might be thought of as a pourable yogurt; it is made with culturing organisms similar to those found in yogurt.

There are also nondairy options to sidestep the lactose issue entirely. Finally, there is the option of taking a lactase supplement with a meal to assist with the lactose stragglers.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I understand weight-bearing exercises are beneficial for the bones. My mother has recently recovered from a stroke and can no longer walk. She is doing exercises daily, but not of the aerobic variety — they are arm or leg exercises, performed sitting down, with light weights strapped to her ankle or wrist. We are also using stretch bands to work her muscles. Are these the same as weight-bearing exercises? — W.L., Detroit

Dear W.L.: Congratulations on your mother's progress, and kudos for your help. I trust she is taking it slowly.