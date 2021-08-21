On Nutrition: Options abound for the lactose intolerant

Dear Dr. Blonz: As one with lactose intolerance, I pay the price with unwanted digestive gas if I eat dairy products that contain lactose. I now have milk without lactose, but wondered why lactose-free dairy is not made into yogurt or cottage cheese. I haven't found such products at the market, and they would be excellent additions to the selection. — J.D., Tulsa
Dear J.D.: This would be a good discussion to have with a local store manager. As background, most people are born with the ability to produce their own lactase, which is the enzyme that breaks lactose down before absorption. But some of us lose the ability to produce sufficient lactase as we become adults. In these individuals, lactose consumption can give rise to G.I. upset.
The bacteria used to make cultured dairy products, like yogurt or cottage cheese, produce their own lactase, which allows them to use lactose as fuel. Culturing organisms can also use other carbohydrates, meaning that unsweetened products are likely to have more lactose broken down for fuel.
Lactase present in the "active" cultures continues its work until it, as a protein, is broken down in stomach acid. Dairy products do contain acid-buffering compounds (many of which are calcium-based), so this breakdown is slowed a bit. But this is not an "all gone" phenomenon; yogurt and cottage cheese are considered to be very low-lactose, not lactose-free, foods.
There are now lactose-free alternatives for those who cannot tolerate much more than zero grams. I am lactose-intolerant, but can handle small amounts of it. I have been using an organic, plain, whole-milk kefir — either regular or lactose-free — for my morning cereal (usually high-fiber, whole-grain granola with fresh fruit). Kefir might be thought of as a pourable yogurt; it is made with culturing organisms similar to those found in yogurt.
There are also nondairy options to sidestep the lactose issue entirely. Finally, there is the option of taking a lactase supplement with a meal to assist with the lactose stragglers.
Dear Dr. Blonz: I understand weight-bearing exercises are beneficial for the bones. My mother has recently recovered from a stroke and can no longer walk. She is doing exercises daily, but not of the aerobic variety — they are arm or leg exercises, performed sitting down, with light weights strapped to her ankle or wrist. We are also using stretch bands to work her muscles. Are these the same as weight-bearing exercises? — W.L., Detroit
Dear W.L.: Congratulations on your mother's progress, and kudos for your help. I trust she is taking it slowly.
Strength training using weights is indeed considered a weight-bearing exercise. Given her condition, these activities sound reasonable, and may be her best option. Most other weight-bearing exercises involve movements such as walking or jogging, where the weight of the body is repeatedly applied and then removed from the long bones of the legs.
Stretch bands also work the muscles, but they have different tensions and need to be used properly. It is best to work with your mother's health professional, especially with a physical therapist who has expertise in this area.
