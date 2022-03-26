On Nutrition: On cranberry juice and UTIs

Dear Dr. Blonz: I’ve Googled this, but would like your thoughts. I’m a male with a urinary tract infection. Is cranberry juice a good deterrent against a UTI? Also, is it a good bladder stimulator? — C.L., Richmond, California

Dear C.L.: Sorry to hear about that UTI. I expect you have seen your health professional and are receiving effective treatment for the infection.

You ask about the deterrent value of cranberry juice, so I want to acknowledge this upfront: There is a lack of evidence that cranberry products can effectively treat an existing UTI. As for deterring future infections, there have been extensive evaluations over several decades, and the evidence remains a bit conflicting: Some studies report positive effects as a UTI deterrent, with others showing no significant impact.

The cranberry is a healthful food, and similar to its berry relatives, it contains a variety of bioactive phytochemicals. These can be thought of as defensive chemicals that a plant developed, over generations of evolution, to facilitate its survival and success. Cranberry’s potential as a UTI deterrent is linked to flavonoid compounds known as proanthocyanidins. The proposed mechanism prevents UTIs by inhibiting bacterial adhesion: the clinging of unwanted bacteria to the urinary tract for a long enough time to make themselves at home, multiply and cause problems.

Cranberry products come in various formulations, from fresh and dried fruit to juice and dietary supplements. There is no evidence that cranberry stimulates the bladder significantly, apart from any fluids consumed in conjunction. Cranberry’s acidic nature might irritate any existing inflammation, so stay well-hydrated.

At the very least, you can enjoy cranberries as the good food they are, with their characteristic flavor and tartness. If you experience untoward symptoms, discuss them with your health professional. For more on the different types of UTIs, check the Mayo Clinic article at b.link/4sxe34.

Dear Dr. Blonz: We recently switched to skim milk, and I am concerned that I might be depriving my children (a boy of 8 and a girl of 9) of a valuable source of calories if they also drink skim. They’re both good eaters and carry no apparent excess body fat. I understand that kids make good use of milk fat from infancy to early childhood. — G.D., San Diego

Dear G.D.: It is not necessary for children to be drinking skim, but it’s not going to hurt them when part of their (hopefully) healthful diet. They are at an age where they can make up for any missing milk-fat calories through other food choices.

If you haven’t noticed any decrease in their dairy desires, make sure their diet includes a balance of foods, some with a higher caloric density. Examples might be nuts, nut butters or seeds. (And then there’s always that occasional ice cream treat!) To be avoided is any habitual turning to calories from simple sugars.

The key will be to educate them on the long-term benefits of balance, and of a plant-based, whole-foods diet. And always understand that what you put on your plate will be more persuasive than your spoken instructions.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book "The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide" (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.