On Nutrition: Multivitamins won't cause weight gain

Dear J.M.: Thank you for these comments. As you know, the blood is what carries nutrients throughout the body. It also serves as the medium through which metabolic wastes produced by the cells get picked up, transported and eventually eliminated from the body.

It is essential to appreciate our kidneys’ central role as the blood’s cleansing filter; they are also responsible for fine-tuning the concentration of various substances in our bloodstream to desired levels. When they are not working correctly, close attention must be paid to what we put into the body — which is where dietitians specializing in renal dietetics play their role.

Dear Dr. Blonz: When using a blender, do you get the same amount of dietary fiber as the unblended food? I am having some work done on my jaw and will be shifting to a liquid diet while things heal. — S.C., Oakland, California