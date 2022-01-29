On Nutrition: Multivitamin leads to colorful surprise

Dear S.C.: It is true that air gets in when you open the bottle, and that the oxygen can participate in oxidation reactions associated with spoilage. However, under normal circumstances, it’s a slow process, and there is no reason to fear that your oil (or your body, for that matter) is at significant risk.

To safely store oils at room temperature, follow some simple guidelines: Oils should be kept out of direct sunlight and away from heat, and always keep containers sealed when not in use. If you buy more than you will likely use in a few months, split the large size into smaller portions, refrigerating the unused bottles until needed.

There’s no problem storing oils in the refrigerator, but be sure the container has a tight seal to keep the oil from picking up any undesirable refrigerator odors. Some oils may become cloudy when refrigerated, but this disappears when they return to room temperature and is no reflection on the oil’s wholesomeness.