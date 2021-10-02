On Nutrition: More on the illogic of detox cleanses

Dear Dr. Blonz: This is a follow-up question for the reader who asked about using diet drinks for a weight-loss “detox:” Why not simply fast for a few days? Then you could avoid these expensive potions that deceive with their rapid loss of water weight.

I am not talking about intermittent fasting for several hours a day, since I have seen people shove in all kinds of junk during the hours they allow themselves to eat. — A.M., Scottsdale, Arizona

Dear A.M.: Fasting, the willful abstention from food, has been around as long as we have. The conscious choice to refrain from eating can be a sacred practice, often intertwined with ancient religious beliefs that fasting can help purify the soul or spirit. When forced to operate without an external source of nutrients or energy, our body must exist on the materials it has on hand. We are designed to cope with this event, but there are limits.

One suggested benefit to fasting is its ability to provide a physical and mental break in our habits, especially habits that we want to change. The break that fasting provides can facilitate a transition to a better way — at least, that is how it might work in theory. But there are other aspects to consider.