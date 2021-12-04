On Nutrition: Is milk the perfect food, dangerous or neither?

Editor’s Note: Dr. Blonz is on vacation for two weeks. This is a reprint from January 2021.

Dear Dr. Blonz: Our reading group was discussing milk, and one of the long-standing members argued that milk, especially homogenized milk, is a bad and even dangerous food for seniors. How can this be? I remember it being called “nature’s most perfect food.” I was hoping you could explain if things have changed, and whether milk is a food to avoid. — L.I., San Jose, California

Dear L.I.: One valid reason to avoid milk and milk products would be if you had been tested and found to be allergic to milk protein. Another motivation might be lactose intolerance: a dislike of side effects experienced due to an inability to digest the lactose carbohydrate that milk typically contains. Common lactose intolerance produces intestinal gas or other digestive upset. Some don’t experience symptoms unless milk is consumed on an empty stomach, or if more than a certain volume is involved. Many with lactose intolerance have no problems with yogurt and cheese.