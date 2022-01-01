On Nutrition: Is acai a cure-all fruit?

Regular consumption of various fruits and berries keeps our body in good working order, and novel fruits often rely on brand marketing to get a share of the spotlight. Enjoy them all, but keep things in perspective.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have a brother on dialysis, and he seems to be slowly starving to death. He is a renal-failure patient and must be on a low-potassium diet, but all the healthy foods I want him to have are high in potassium and phosphorus. Can these be “neutralized,” for the lack of a better word, so they are safer for him? He can’t get enough calories from low-potassium foods to maintain his weight. Any recommendations? — T.T., Chico, California

Dear T.T.: There isn’t a way to neutralize the nutrients; I urge you to speak with a dietitian specializing in kidney disease.

Some background: The kidneys work from a set of biochemical tolerances, causing them to pull excess and unwanted substances out of the blood. If these vital organs are not working properly, the levels of undesirable substances will rise. Those in renal failure often have to turn to dialysis machines to “cleanse” the blood.