On Nutrition: Is acai a cure-all fruit?

Dear Dr. Blonz: At a recent dinner party I attended, a toast was made with acai berry juice. The flavors were unique, but what was served along with the juice was a litany of claims that this was an exceptional health food: “so much better” than other fruits. Since that meal, I have read a bunch of hype on the subject, and was hoping for your take. — S.T., Scottsdale, Arizona
Dear S.T.: Just because a fruit is new-ish to certain markets doesn’t make it more healthful than the ones we’re more familiar with.
In general, berries are where plants keep their developing seeds for the next generation. As such, berries will have access to nutrients needed to help the seeds develop and remain viable until it is time to grow and gather nutrients on their own. But berries, typically exposed to the oxidizing rays of the sun, must also have antioxidants and other protective substances, many of which are color-rich compounds bound to the skin and pulp.
The acai berry comes from the acai palm, a tree native to Central and South America. The acai berry has the makings of a healthful food with unique attributes. But are the health benefits it brings to the table significantly better than what we get from raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, pomegranates or even a glass of orange juice?
Regular consumption of various fruits and berries keeps our body in good working order, and novel fruits often rely on brand marketing to get a share of the spotlight. Enjoy them all, but keep things in perspective.
Dear Dr. Blonz: I have a brother on dialysis, and he seems to be slowly starving to death. He is a renal-failure patient and must be on a low-potassium diet, but all the healthy foods I want him to have are high in potassium and phosphorus. Can these be “neutralized,” for the lack of a better word, so they are safer for him? He can’t get enough calories from low-potassium foods to maintain his weight. Any recommendations? — T.T., Chico, California
Dear T.T.: There isn’t a way to neutralize the nutrients; I urge you to speak with a dietitian specializing in kidney disease.
Some background: The kidneys work from a set of biochemical tolerances, causing them to pull excess and unwanted substances out of the blood. If these vital organs are not working properly, the levels of undesirable substances will rise. Those in renal failure often have to turn to dialysis machines to “cleanse” the blood.
Check out this article on how a dietitian can help those with kidney disease: b.link/3nucqh. You can also search for an appropriately trained dietitian in your area on that site. I wish you and your brother well.
Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.
